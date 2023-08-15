NAFDAC tasks players in pharma sector on quality

• As New Heights’ ultra-modern drug distribution centre debuts

By Sola Ogundipe

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has urged players in the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector to comply with the Agency’s vision to provide quality medications for Nigerians.

Adeyeye, who spoke at the official unveiling of the ultra-modern wholesale and distribution centre for regulated medicines put up by New Heights Pharmaceuticals, acknowledged the company for keying into the vision of the agency towards providing quality medicines for Nigerians.

“The vision behind this facility resonates with our traceability goal, which is to ensure that our drugs and medicines can be traced to genuine and certified manufacturers and distributors across the country, which gives caregivers and patients confidence in the type of medications they are using. If this is obtainable in other parts of the world, we can also do it here,” Adeyeye asserted.

Prominent pharmaceutical industry stakeholders at the unveiling unanimously agreed that the facility aligns with pharmaceutical regulators’ plans for quality healthcare in Nigeria, using traceability-enabled drugs and medicines to ensure that Nigerians receive high-quality healthcare.

The key players urged governments to support initiatives, reduce taxation, and create conducive working environments for indigenous businesses to thrive amid the health sector’s brain drain.

The Registrar of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, Pharm Babashehu Ahmed, said the opening of the centre will hasten NAFDAC’s campaign against illegal drug distribution networks in Lagos state.

Ahmed, represented by the PCN Coordinator, Lagos Office, Pharm. Ukamaka Okafor, highlighted the successful implementation of the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, NDDG, in Kano State, noting that the commissioning of the center goes hand in hand with this objective.

In the view of the CEO of New Heights Pharmaceuticals, Pharm. Ogheneochuko Omaruaye, NAFDAC and the PCN should expedite action on the implementation of NDDG in Lagos.

He stated: “Over 20 years ago, while working for one of the leading retail pharmacy businesses in Nigeria, we noticed the issues that most retail pharmacy stores contend with in an attempt to get quality healthcare products for them to be able to sell to their clients and give them the best quality medication, especially in the face of falsified and substandard medicine.”

In 2005, the company secured a 54-square-meter facility in Maryland to provide Nigerians with a world-class pharmaceutical healthcare space. In 2007, they visited the UK’s 4th largest pharmaceutical wholesale business, showcasing the vision for a world-class facility.

“After visiting that facility, we made a commitment that if these guys can set up such a facility in the UK, then there is no reason such a facility or something close to it should not be established in Nigeria. So that began our journey,” he said.

On his part, the Chairman, Board of Directors, NHP, Pharm. Paul Enebeli, urged the Federal government to support the company in replicating its center in the six geopolitical zones, noting the importance of an efficient drug distribution system to combat fake, unwholesome, and adulterated drugs and medicines in Nigeria.