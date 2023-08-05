NAFDAC confiscates expired, unregistered products worth N15m in Niger

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Saturday confiscated expired and unregistered products worth more than N15 million in Niger.

Mr Shaba Mohammed, Director, North Central zone, NAFDAC, said this during the raiding of 24 business premises in Bida Local Government Area of Niger.

“We embarked on our routine visit to Bida, where we raided 24 business premises which included pharmacy outlets and supermarkets.

“During the raid, some expired and unregistered pharmaceutical products, including drugs, were seized.

“Some of the supermarkets harboured unregistered and expired beverage, soft drinks, vegetable oil, spaghetti, tomatoes paste and cosmetics which were also seized.

“The monetary value of the items seized is over N15 million,” he said.

Mohammed explained that during the exercise, two supermarkets and two pharmaceutical outlets were sealed for compromising standard in their businesses.

He said NAFDAC invited the affected persons to Minna for interrogation, adding that some of them would be sent to the enforcement directorate for further investigation, depending on the offence committed.

The Director advised the public to check for the production and expiration dates of any product they purchased, whether they are healthy for consumption.

“Make sure that the dates on the products have not been tampered with.

“We want to also use this opportunity to appeal to the public to always report any suspicious person engaging in unwholesome practices to the nearest NAFDAC office for necessary action,” he said.

He thanked the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, for helping the agency in the discharge of its duties in the area.