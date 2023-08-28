NAF bombs illegal crude oil refining sites, boats in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has destroyed three illegal refining sites and local boats used in the transportation of the stolen products by oil thieves in two different local government areas of Rivers State.

It was learned that NAF helicopter arrived the areas where the alleged illegal activities were carried out, Friday, and shelled the camps and reservoirs loaded with suspected Automotive Gas Oil, AGOs, causing wide fire in the mangroves.

A resident of Akuku-Toru LGA, who gave his name simply as Biobele, feared that some persons must have lost their lives in the development, but clarified that no report of death has been reported in the community since the incident.

He said: “On Friday, we saw fire and thick smoke inside the mangroves. It was later we heard that a plane came and bombed the illegal crude oil refining sites at Idama area.

“Those people carrying out the illegal act must be around when this thing happened. If they are around when the air strike took place, then somebody must have died. Although we have not heard that anybody died.”

However, NAF’s Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, in a statement in Abuja, Sunday, said the air component of Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, carried out the operation in its continued efforts to contain the activities of terrorists, militants and other criminal elements in the nation.

Gabkwet said: “In continuation of efforts aimed at containing the activities of terrorists, militants and other criminal elements bent on destabilizing the nation and making life unbearable to peace-loving Nigerians, the air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) carried out air interdiction missions on some illegal refining sites located at Cawthorne Channels, Bille and Gogokori in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State on August 27, 2023.

“Having observed the sites to consist of illegal refining sites, the areas were attacked and destroyed. Specifically, at Gogokori, a Cotonou boat observed to be loaded with illegal refined products and heading into open waters was also engaged and destroyed.

“Similar strikes were also extended to Idama in Akuku Toru LGA and Omoma in Degema LGA of Rivers State upon receipt of intelligence of refining activities at the two locations.”

The NAF’s spokesman noted that on the same day that the same operatives attacked militant and pirates’ camps in Cross River State, adding that the fierce operation led to the freedom of many captives held at the criminal den.