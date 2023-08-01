NACCIMA seeks expansion in Nigeria, Spain trade

By Cynthia Alo

The National President of the Nigerian Association Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, has called for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and Spain to expand the bilateral trade beyond the current $4 billion.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Spanish Ambassador, Juan Sell, the NACCIMA boss also noted that Nigeria and Spain have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, spanning several decades, which has created trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

He stated: “Our two nations have enjoyed a long-standing relationship, spanning several decades, which has resulted in increased trade and investment opportunities between our countries.

The current trade between Nigeria and Spain is valued at over $4 billion, and there is still room for more growth and development in the future.

“As we look at the current trade agreements, I would like to call for a deeper collaboration between us, geared towards the expansion of trade opportunities building on the current MOU with the Spain Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Services and Navigation.”

He added, “NACCIMA will continue to work with traders, entrepreneurs, and investors in order to provide the necessary support structure for Nigerian businesses looking to invest in Spain, and vice versa.”

Oye also noted that beyond the economic achievements, Spain has made several unique contributions to the world, including boasting of some of the world’s most exquisite architectural designs, ranging from famous landmarks such as the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, La Alhambra in Granada, and the Royal Palace of Madrid.

According to him, these accomplishments are a testament to Spain’s diverse cultural heritage and contribution to the world, adding that “Nigeria, as a country, is unique for its diverse culture, languages, and traditions and home to more than 250 ethnic groups, with each having its own unique customs, cuisines, and festivals.”