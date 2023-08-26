NABDA moves to boost food security in Nigeria

Director General/CEO of NABDA, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) is spearheading efforts aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, improving crop yields, and ensuring food self-sufficiency for the nation.

This it wants to achieve through innovative approaches and cutting-edge biotechnology solutions.

The Director General/CEO of the agency, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha while disclosing this said, “NABDA has been at the forefront of boosting food security in Nigeria under my leadership.”

He said the Agency carries out well-focused research and development in biotechnology, in priority areas of agriculture, health, industry, environment, and other strategic sectors for national development and draws up programmes and policies for biotechnology utilisation, research, and development in Nigeria.

“NABDA’s commitment to harnessing biotechnology solutions for sustainable national development is yielding significant fruits, particularly at the grassroots, where there is a growing appreciation of biotechnology’s capabilities to enhance food security and improve livelihoods.

“NABDA has therefore become a driving force in harnessing biotechnology to improve the quality of life for Nigerians and mitigate socioeconomic impediments to development.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency on food security in Nigeria, the Director General/CEO of NABDA, reaffirms his unwavering commitment to boost food security in Nigeria through Agricultural biotechnology.

“As an agency, we are fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food security. By harnessing the potential of biotechnology, NABDA is determined to revolutionise agriculture in Nigeria and ensure a sustainable and secure food supply. We are already collaborating with stakeholders, farmers, and researchers to tackle these challenges head-on’’, Prof. Mustapha said.

According to him, NABDA, together with national and international partners is already driving Nigeria’s economic growth with the commercialisation of two genetically modified crops, Bt Cotton and Bt Cowpea.

He said, “Nigeria’s transgenic cowpea, which is the world’s first genetically modified Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) cowpea, is revolutionising the nation’s food production.

“For instance, farmers who have planted and harvested the improved variety of Bt. cowpea have attested to improved yields, reduction of pests, cost efficiency resulting from near-zero use of pesticides, and enhanced livelihood,” he said.

“Other transgenic crops in the pipeline of commercialisation include TELA maize, HT soybean, among several others,” he added.