N30,000 wages: Aviation security, logistics employees down tools nationwide 

By Prince Okafor

Security situation across airports in the country might be under threat in the coming days.

This is coming following Aviation Security, AVSEC, and logistics sub-sector workers conclusion to commence strike action starting today, over what they described as poor wages.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, gave this directive in a letter made available to Vanguard yesterday.

Nigeria currently has 32 airports, 26 of which are operated by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and five of which are functional international airports. It also has a state-owned airport located in Akwa Ibom State.

The development would if not addressed immediately would affect security operations in all the airports nationwide.

However, in the letter signed by NUATE General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, it reads: “As you are all aware, the union has done everything possible to resolve the lingering crisis of extreme impoverishment of employees of AVSEC and logistics sub-sector of the aviation industry in Nigeria, but to no avail.

“The managements of all the companies in the business have all failed to secure decent contracts that can avail fair remuneration for their workers.

“With current salary levels as low as N30,000 a month for graduates, there is no gain saying that AvSec employment in Nigeria is nothing other than a slave labour camp; to call a spade a spade.

“This situation can no longer be allowed to continue.

“In this regard, and further to our letter of ultimatum dated 26th June, 2023, all workers in all Aviation Logistics companies in Nigeria are hereby directed to totally withdraw services as from August 16, 2023 indefinitely, until our demand for fair remuneration is met.

“Please note that only the National Secretariat of NUATE is authorized to issue any further directives on this matter.

“State Councils and Branches of NUATE in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu are hereby directed to be on hand to assure full compliance with this notice.”