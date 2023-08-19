N1m up for grabs as organizers of Nigeria comedy awards call for entry

By Benjamin Njoku

The much-anticipated Nigeria Comedy Awards has finally opened the portal and announced the call for entry for a special voting category tagged “Revelation of the Year”; through which an exceptional newcomer in Nigeria’s diverse comedy industry will be rewarded with a plaque and N1 million cash.

The maiden edition of the awards ceremony, which is expected to hold on Sunday, September 24, is an annual event designed to honour the outstanding performers and projects in Nigeria’s robust comedy industry, is being organized by an experienced team headed by Event Producer, Bunmi Davies , Founder, Afrotainment; Project Consultant, Debbie Odutayo, Executive Director, Royal Roots Communication Network; and Executive Producers, Wale Adenuga Jnr., Managing Director, Wale Adenuga Productions alongside Wole Adenuga, Managing Director, wapTV.

Speaking on the awards show, Wole Adenuga, Co-Executive Producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards said “Since we started releasing teasers to promote the event, the feedback we have received has been really awesome; as millions of Nigerians, home and abroad, are really looking forward to celebrating with the nominees and winners.

The Revelation of the Year category is open to all new comedic performers including, but not limited to, Stand up comedy, dance, music, and acting on TV, movies, skits among others.

According to the organizers, the full list of nominees for all 24 categories will be announced in no distant time as over 1,000 people are expected to grace the event which will be aired on wapTV, StarTimes Gotv, FreeTV among others.