N10,000  can start  business in Nigeria – Ossai

Special Assistant on Media to immediate past Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Success has said with a starter amount of Ten thousand Naira, someone can start up a business and becomes successful in Nigeria.
According to Ossai on his Facebook page, while encouraging Nigerians to start small, Ten thousand Naira can start a business.
Don’t wait till you have enough money, start Small
The politician and social media influencer has been faced with criticism and huge debate, especially among youth
