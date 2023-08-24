N-DELTA: Return NDDC to presidency, Eshanekpe urges Tinubu

By Tunde Oso

A former agitator in the Niger Delta region now Mayor, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has been in the forefront of the campaign for peace and disarmament of agitators in the Niger Delta region since dropping arms at the declaration of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In this interview, Akpodoro, among others, urged President Bola Tinubu to bring the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, back to the Presidency for stricter supervision. He also spoke on efforts to stem oil theft, saying the Presidential Amnesty Programme is faltering.

What are your expectations from the new President Bola Tinubu’s government regarding the Niger Delta region?



First and foremost, the Federal Government should bring back NDDC to its old self and strictly under the supervision of the President to forestall corruption. To build a formidable institution, all the old staff should be redeployed to other ministries. Appointing a Chief executive other than interim managers is strongly advised.

The previous administration asphyxiated life out of that regional agency turning it to a mere cash-cow for politicians and their allies to feast on. Former President Muhammadu Buhari deliberately killed that Commission. He appointed fainting executives who fleeced the Commission to its bone marrow. We don’t need that again.



President Bola Tinubu is the first progressive to rule our country and he knows best what is good for us as a people. He’s knowledgeable, forebearing, and he understands the problems and solutions. Agricultural revolution, increased funding for education, capacity building for Nigerian youths, creating jobs and building a nation we all can be proud to call our own. It behoves on the citizens to support him.

This government should build more sea ports in the East and the Niger-Delta to widen our maritime industry. Security is the ultimate, he should crush criminals to protect law abiding citizens.

President Tinubu’s economic policies since May 29?



It’s the best to happen to our nation since creation. Floating the naira was also a good policy this government has embarked upon and we visibly can see that those who fleece the nation to her bone marrow are lamenting and inciting the public. You complain about the dollar as if you need it to buy garri. What I know is that Preisdent Tinubu won’t fund corruption like what we witnessed before.

As a beneficiary, comments on the Presidential Amnesty Programme, which is currently trailed by corruption allegations?



The management of the PAP is doing its best but Col. Barry Ndiomu has to raise his game. We are not feeling the impact as we ought to but if the government sees reasons to appoint any other person it should do so from the rank of ex-militant leaders and most preferably from Urhobo Nation. Appointment of a substantive Senior Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, should be from Urhobo Nation.

As a stakeholder in the oil pipeline surveillance in the South-South region,what is your assessment of Tantita Security Services regarding its role of taming oil theft?



The best decision taken by the NNPC is to cede the security of the pipelines to a private firm. We all are witnesses to the humongous achievements of the company since taking over the security of our national assets. Oil thieves are receiving the heat in no small measure. If you ask me, I’ll advise that this government widens the scope of the contract awarded to Chief Government Ekpemukpolo a.k.a Tompolo to cover up to Rivers State and other states yet uncovered.

Relative peace in the Niger Delta these days?



There is fragile peace for now and we want the government to do more to entrench peace to make it sustainable. There is no more agitations for now but we want the government to take our people more seriously in its development drive. Stakeholders should be carried along in youth development. Those factors that necessitated armed strife are still there in the region. Gas flaring, pollution, gross

underdevelopment, marginalisation are still major issues.

Rating of governance in home state, Delta?

The best ever. This MORE team is wired for service delivery to the people. Governor Sheriff Oborevwhori is our best and the general consensus is that he has no alternative. He is leading well and he shall end well.

What are your expectations from Governor Oborevwhori?



Service to humanity, honesty and developing the state and returning Warri to a commercial hub of the Niger Delta region; massive human and material development, generating light to boost Delta’s economy, and creating jobs for the productive population and putting social security in place for senior citizens.

Oborevwhori has the capacity to open up Delta State to the world. Removing idle youths from the streets through job creation will stem insecurity. Deltans will remember former governor Ifeanyi Okowa for giving us Governor Oborevwhori.

You are the Mayor of Urhoboland, how did you achieve this lofty height?



I am the Mayor of Urhoboland by dint of hardwork, sincerity and service to my people coupled with excellent representation of my Urhobo Nation, my constituency – the ex-militants, and the entire people of Delta State and all Nigerians.



So, in recognition of the above, the Federated Union of Gbaregolor autonomous community in Ughelli South Local Government Area led by the Okpako Orere Efemeni, on behalf of the entire Urhobo nation decided to honour me with the stool of the Mayor of Urhobo land, last year.

On roles as a Mayor



My role includes but not limited to interfacing with the government on behalf of my people, fostering enduring peace and unity among my Urhobo Nation, be gadfly to the youths, and attracting goodwill to my people.

What steps are you taking to ensure government’s recognition of your Mayoral stool?



That is left for those who elected me their Mayor. In all honesty, they are trying their best to get it stamped by the government. It is not a stool in contention. So, at the right time Governor Oborevwhori will throw his weight behind it.