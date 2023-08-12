N/Delta group passes vote of confidence in its leader

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Executive members of the Nigeria Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council has passed a vote of confidence in their President-General Comrade Terry Obieh over his exemplary leadership as the leader of the youths in the region.

The vote of confidence was passed on Saturday in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa-Ibom state during the groups annual general meeting.

Most of the executive members who spoke with newsmen after the meeting disclosed that the body is satisfied with Obieh’s leadership style and has decided to allow him to continue in office as the President-General.

They noted that, since Obieh was saddled with the responsibility, he has continued to increase the fortunes of the group alongside other members.

They said despite the challenges confronting youths of the region before Obieh’s emergence, he was able to mobilise youths across board to stabilise the region through several reconciliatory efforts and commitment.

Reacting to the news in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, Obieh thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed on him and promise better deal for Niger Delta youths.