‘My wife had a miscarriage’, Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale opens up on tough family time

By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on how his wife suffered a miscarriage during a flight home from a post-World Cup holiday.

Ramsdale, after the World Cup outing with England, had been given extra time off before resuming with the squad at Arsenal.

During the time, the 25-year-old and his wife had found out that they were expecting their first child and decided to take a brief holiday.

On their way back to London, his wife suffered a miscarriage on the plane.

The England international was, however, full of praise for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta over how he handled the situation in spite of professional demands.

“It was genuinely the happiest time of our lives. And yeah … there’s no easy way to say this, but I feel like it’s important that people know. On the flight home, my wife had a miscarriage,” Ramsdale told The Players’ Tribune.

“There’s really no way that I can describe the pain of that six-hour flight back to London, even now. I just want people out there to know that they’re not alone if they’re going through it themselves. When we got back, I didn’t tell many people what happened.

“Only my family, my teammates, and of course Mikel. He was fantastic about everything. Even in the middle of the title race, with so much pressure on the club, he asked me if I needed some time off to deal with everything.

“Mikel went above and beyond to make sure me and my family were OK. He forever has my respect for how he handled our grief. Three days later, we were playing Spurs, and for me that was the only way to get my mind off things. Football has always been my escape. I told the manager I wanted to play.”

The 25-year-old will go on to play all 90 minutes of the derby against Tottenham with Arsenal running away 2-0 victors.