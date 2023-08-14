My retirement plans, by Oyelekan, ex-NFBTE President

*Urges employees to start planning for life after work from day one

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Immediate past President of National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, Lateef Oyelekan, has advised workers to start planning for their retirement life on the first day they join a pay job or when they begin to earn salary or make money.

Oyelekan who was also a former Vice President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, spoke at a send forth organized in his honour by the Nigerian Bottling Company, NBC, after 35 years service to the company.

According to him, “I will advise every worker to start planning for his or her retirement on the day one of their working life. Life after work maybe challenging if not properly planned. The letter of appointment given to an employee shows the condition of service.

“As a multinational company, the condition of service states that one is to serve for 35 years. After 35 years, the individual will be retired. So, be wise and start planning for life after work as soon as you began to work.

“I served the Nigerian Bottling Company for 35 years, and I have no regrets working there. Being a union officer, I experienced challenges. In 1988, I joined the company and started my career in the union as a local secretary. From the branch, I went to the national level. When I was at the branch level, there was no negotiation platform but I ensured things changed.

“Now, my plan is to focus on God. I don’t have any big plans for myself because I am okay. When one gets to a certain stage, particularly between 60 and 70 years, one should move closer to God. I’m a factory worker but I have none of my own. What is left for me is to move closer to my God so that when he calls me, I can have space in heaven.

“I was at the national level as a Deputy President and became the President of NUFBTE. Looking back to where the union is coming from, it is obvious that we are losing members, so my plan is to make union forms available for anyone who intends to join our business venture.

“We have a multi-purpose hall among our solidarity infinity ventures. We want those who belong to the sector to have permission to sell in the ventures.

We have a factory producing water and also a hotel among others. After our conference that was held this year’s February, they made me the Chairman/Managing Director of the Board to manage the business ventures for them for another four years. I will do that.”