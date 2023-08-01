Home » News » My music inspired by Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fela – Yeri, Canadian-based artiste
By Benjamin Njoku

A Canadian-based Nigerian singer Yeri has revealed that his style of music  is inspired by the likes of  Burna Boy, Illpriest, Jhus, Fela Kuti and Wizkid.

The unique Afro-chill artiste, who has  been around  since six years ago made this revelation in a statement released by his handlers on Tuesday. 

According to him, ‘ While I love to create catchy hooks  based on  my observations  of happenings across the  world and the environment around me, my sound is inspired by artistes like Burna Boy, Illpriest, Jhus, Fela Kuti and Wizkid .”

Yeri, who’s  currently working with a professional mentor and musician, Sarah Shafey is part of a filming programme  with POV FILM Toronto to further hone his craft.

The artiste asked his fans to expect the next project that he is currently working on soon

Yeri said that while he has been writing, singing, and performing at events since he started his career, his unique “Afro-Chill” sound consists of a blend of music genres like Afro-Beats, Afro-Fusion, RnB and Alte music.

 Yeri released two EPs “1804” and “Welcome To The Jungle”, in 2020,  which can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and other digital streaming platforms.

He also collaborated with Singer Haze and  music producer Yebo4life.

