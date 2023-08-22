My music has brought me this far already it won’t let me down — Geroks

The correspondents of TUG media were filled with nothing short of appraisal and respect for the fast-rising afrobeat star, Geroks, who has through his music begun to make rounds on social media and in the music industry.

Moses Philip Fawole known by his stage name Geroks was born into a large family of seven, the Fawoles, on the 17th of May 1996. The young artist although an origin of Kwara State, was born and raised in the northern part of Kano State Nigeria.

There he attended ECWA schools, for his primary and secondary education, and later moved to Plateau State, where he graduated from the University of Jos.

The rising Afrobeat star on Tuesday described his sound to the TUG media crew, as “Folk-Afrobeat”, a mixture of afrobeat and soul music, coupled with his defining tone that carries the orality that can only be found in Nigeran music. In Geroks breakthrough music “Bitter Fruit,” this unique quality was plainly seen in the composition and articulation of the song. The song “Bitter Fruit” is composed of guitar riffs, traditional drums, and percussion; it combines harmonic Nigerian sounds that can only be found in African music, coupled with elements of country and soul music, making the song the best from Abella Records that year.

In the course of his interview, the astonishing young talent spoke confidently of his future ambitions and plans. “… Yeah as excited as I am, it is going to be a surprise. But what I can tell you is that I am set to be releasing new songs next month September, and an EP is expected to be out at the end of the year”. When asked who he would love to work with in the nearest future, Geroks had this to say: “I have always been a big fan of my fellow Nigerian artists and I look forward to working with giants in the music industry, such as Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and many more “. According to Geroks, this list of Nigerian artists makes up his top biggest influence in pursuing music. He went on to say about his journey. ” looking at where I was five years ago, and where I am now, all I can say is that it has been God all through. There were days when nothing went right but he kept pushing me and sustaining my music. So yeah I have faith in the future. My music has brought me this far already it won’t let me down”.

From his interview, it is obvious that this fresh talent is ready to face the music industry head-on. With a fresh perception of the world of art, a striking indomitable spirit to face the music industry no matter the challenge, and a unique sound that only his music could bring, Geroks has left nothing short of confidence in the heart of his fans. There is no doubt that we will be seeing more of Geroks, as he transcends his music to the world.