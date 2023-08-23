My motivation is given the homeless home — Chinonso Nwankwo, tackling housing for low-income earners

Chinonso Pascal Nwankwo, the dynamic force behind Canasap Limited, has declared that his driving force is the desire to give home to the homeless, which is why he puts everything into low-income earners’ project. With a determination fueled by a passion for social impact, Chinonso is changing lives one home at a time.

Although based in Asaba, Chinonso hails from Nanka in Orumba North Local Government, Anambra state. Unlike many, Chinonso’s journey to becoming an entrepreneur wasn’t a conventional one. Armed with an HND in his arsenal, he set out to carve a path that not only aligned with his dreams but also fulfilled a larger purpose – providing affordable housing for those who need it most.

Chinonso’s venture, Canasap Limited, isn’t just a real estate company; it’s a platform for positive change. What sets him apart is his commitment to addressing the issue of homelessness that plagues many lower-income families.

He said: “I was inspired by the desire to see homeless people have a place to call home, to end the sight of individuals living on the streets.”

Through his hard work and dedication, Chinonso has earned certifications that reflect his commitment to professionalism and integrity. With a Corporate Affairs Commission certificate (CAC), Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria certificate (REDAN), and a Special Unit against Money Laundering certificate (SCUML), he ensures that his business operates at the highest ethical standards.

Chinonso’s journey in real estate has been nothing short of remarkable. His greatest accomplishment is the development of his brainchild, Ice Estate. This project has brought him immense satisfaction, as it has made affordable housing a reality for the lower and middle classes. Seeing the joy on people’s faces as they step into their new homes is a reward in itself for him.

For aspiring professionals, Chinonso has some sage advice. He suggests, “Be straightforward, be unique, and most importantly, be honest in all your dealings.” These simple yet powerful principles have been the guiding light on his journey to success.

A personal motto often speaks volumes about a person’s character. For Chinonso, it’s all about taking initiative. He firmly believes, “If you don’t do it, nobody else will.” This ethos has propelled him to his current status as the youngest CEO in the real estate industry, according to the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria.

Chinonso’s story is an inspiring testament to the fact that age is just a number when it comes to achieving your dreams. With determination, compassion, and a strong sense of purpose, he is not only building homes but also bridging the gap between dreams and reality for those who yearn for a place to call their own.

In the heart of Delta State, Chinonso Pascal Nwankwo is crafting a legacy that extends beyond bricks and mortar – he’s building a brighter future for individuals who deserve a chance to thrive.