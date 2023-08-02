My mission is to unlock possibilities in entrepreneurs — Abundance coach, Adeniyi  

Oludayo Adeniyi

A certified abundance mindset coach, Oludayo Adeniyi, says she’s geared up to work with individuals, professionals, and business owners to unlock their wealth and abundance at the last cohort of her magnetize coaching program slated for this August.

Oludayo made this known in a statement in Lagos while sharing thoughts on why she chose to position herself as an Abundance Coach to help as many Nigerians who will sign up for the program.

The Mindset Coach popularly referred to as “Abundance Queen” revealed that the core of her brand expertise revolves around the powerful concept of Abundance. She noted that as humans, we are surrounded by limitless possibilities and that as individuals, organizations, and a nation, we possess all the resources and potential we need to flourish.

She said, “My mission is to help my audience recalibrate and realign with this original intent, which is to bring them back to a state of abundant living.

“Truth is, I find inspiration in observing nature, where abundance is evident in the vastness of water, the sky filled with birds, the richness of the land, and so much more. Nature serves as a constant reminder that we too are inherently abundant.

“I am committed to helping career professionals and business owners understand the dynamics of the mind as a limitless resource that if tapped into has the capacity to help them generate wealth and abundance effortlessly.”

Oludayo is a seasoned professional with almost two decades of work experience. An alumnus of the University of Lagos and Cornel University, she is also a Chartered Member of the esteemed Chartered Institute of Personal Management (MCIPM).

“Additionally, I have acquired certifications as an Abundance and Manifestation Coach, a Law of Attraction Coach, a Results Coach, and a Peak Performance Consultant.

“Furthermore, I have undergone training as a Certified Scrum Master and have gained valuable insights as a Certified Knowledge Broker with Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi.”

On the current harsh economic reality today, the Abundance Mindset Expert says Nigeria, a nation with immense potential, has often grappled with challenges like poverty, inequality, and a lack of resources.

She added that by embracing “Abundance Thinking”, Nigerians can unlock their inherent creativity and resilience to find innovative solutions to these pressing issues.”

Shedding light on her signature event, “Magnetize, ” Oludayo stated that it is a 12 weeks high-performance virtual coaching program for professionals and business owners who desire more and are ready to unlock their wealth and abundance so they can achieve their definition of success.

“Participants from attending the August 21st Cohort should expect a simple but proven system that will transform their life and result in exponential outcomes in their life, career, finances, and business. And for who want to engage with my brand or needs advisory services can always do so my Instagram handle, iamoludayoadeniyi,” she added.