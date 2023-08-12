My heart bleeds over Zaria mosque collapse — Speaker Abbas

Tajudeen Abbas

…call for measures to prevent recurrence

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has described the death of some persons due to the collapse of Zaria central mosque as disheartening and devastating.

Speaker Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said he received the news of the unfortunate incident with shock, noting that he was pained by the death and injury of his constituents in the mishap.

In a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker said his “heart bleeds” as a result of the incident, noting that it was the most heartrending news he received in recent times.

Speaker Abbas, who expressed sadness and sorrow over the losses at this critical period, also prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives. He equally prayed that the Almighty God would grant those that sustained injuries during the incident a quick recovery.

“My heart bleeds over the unfortunate incident that happened at the Zaria Central Mosque on Friday, August 11, 2023 during the Asr prayer, when parts of the mosque collapsed, leading to the death of some of my constituents.

“It is disheartening and devastating that people who went to worship Allah lost their lives in that manner. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them eternal rest and reward them with Jannatul Firdaus.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families and those that sustained injuries during the incident.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, my constituents – the people of Zaria – and indeed the entire people of Kaduna State as well as the Kaduna State Government over the unfortunate incident.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) gives the families of those that lost their lives the fortitude to bear the losses and for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries during the incident,” The Speaker said.

He also urged the relevant authorities in Kaduna State to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse of the parts of the Zaria Central Mosque with a view to forestalling future occurrence anywhere in the state.