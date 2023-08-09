My goal is to inspire the youths with my Music – Singer, Savage Xtra

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a country where adversity can often be stifling, music becomes the beacon of hope that resonates deeply with those faced with daily struggles in their lives.

One such artist, named ‘Savage Xtra,’ has emerged as a powerful voice, determined to inspire the youths from his country who, like him, understand the harsh realities of struggle and limited opportunities.

Born and raised in the trenches where hardship was an everyday companion, Uche Barry Nwachukwu, popularly known as Savage Xtra, didn’t have it all as a child.

According to him, life was tough and he couldn’t have it all, but this lack taught him a valuable life lesson. He said; “Growing up, life was far from rosy and my family had to face numerous challenges. Yet, these struggles played a pivotal role in shaping my mentality and teaching me the significance of resilience.”

Embracing the lessons from his upbringing, Uche found solace in music. It became his refuge, and he dreamt of pursuing a career in the art form. Through his music, Savage spreads a message of resilience and empowerment, reminding his audience that anything is possible, regardless of their humble beginnings.

Savage weaves a tapestry of stories that reflect the realities of his upbringing. His words echo the struggles, hopes, and dreams of countless young individuals who face similar obstacles. Embracing the power of storytelling, his music speaks of courage, perseverance, and the unyielding strength to rise above adversity.

At a point in Savage Xtra’s life, he was also inspired by the likes of Ice Prince, Wizkid, Wande Coal, and 2 Face, who he said he could relate very closely to their struggles and stories in their songs.

“They too had emerged from challenging backgrounds, and their music resonated with my experiences. These artists became my guiding lights, propelling me to create music that could uplift and inspire others.”

In a world yearning for optimism and change, Savage Xtra stands tall as a role model for the youths who once felt trapped by their circumstances. Through his unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation, he plants the seeds of possibility in fertile hearts, creating a legacy of hope that will continue to flourish for years to come.