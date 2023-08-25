My dream is to achieve mastery in playing violin – Musician, Olayinka Olawale

In the world of classical music, the mesmerizing melodies of the violin often transport listeners to a realm of unparalleled beauty. Among the many gifted musicians, one name has risen to prominence on the UK music scene, captivating audiences with both skill and passion. Hailing from Osun state Nigeria, Olayinka Olawale Samuel, popularly known as Olawale Handel, has not only brought his unique talents to Britain but has also become a symbol of diversity and cultural fusion.

Behind the scenes of every prodigious musician lies a foundation of rigorous training and education. Olawale’s journey began with an unyielding dedication to mastering his craft. While undergoing his undergraduate program studying Insurance at the University of Lagos, he worked on acquiring certifications from prestigious music institutions, like the Associate Board Royal School of Music in England, which not only polished his technical prowess but also equipped him with the tools to explore the boundaries of musical expression. In 2015, Olawale also became a certified Suzuki violin teacher after studying at the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON Diploma school).

Not one to be content or relax on his laurels, Olawale also took time to participate in Masterclasses handled by seasoned professionals like Sarah Daremy Williams from the Royal College of Music England, Fra Rustumji from the Guildhall School of Music and the University of Cambridge, as well as Katie Hunt (Germany), Tunde Jegede (UK), Farida Bacharach (Russia), and Suzanne Martens at the yearly Stellenbosch Chamber music festival in Cape Town South Africa.

The path to success is often paved with numerous performances and collaborations that shape an artist’s identity. This Nigerian violinist’s story is no different. From intimate venues to grand concert halls, Olawale Handel’s performances have enthralled audiences, transcending cultural backgrounds and resonating with the human spirit. Collaborations with renowned orchestras and contemporary artists have added layers of versatility to his musical portfolio, cementing his reputation as a true virtuoso. He has been part of notable orchestras like Chineke!, Nok Orchestra, and the Dulcis Ensemble from 2018 till the present day. Olawale has also been part of the Brixton Chamber Orchestra since last year, which earned him appearances at notable events like the 2023 London Marathon. He also teamed up with the East London School of Music Orchestra at the Hackney Town Hall for the King Charles Coronation concert earlier this year. This was not his only performance at the coronation; he also worked with The Black British Classical Foundation at their coronation concert in Croydon.

His works with the Chineke! Orchestra, the first professional orchestra in Europe to be made up of a majority Black & ethnically diverse musicians founded by Chichi Nwanoku CBE, also saw him perform with Stormzy at the prestigious O2 Arena for the Brit Awards 2023.

Olawale has also worked on music recording projects, having recorded with the Nok Orchestra in May 2018 under Xiom Music Records, such works as The African Mandé Suites, Let the Elements Sing and Dance and Invocation composed by Tunde Jegede.

Olawale’s journey is not confined to the stages of the UK alone; his contributions to the Nigerian music scene have been equally impactful. Since 2016, he has been an integral part of the Tunde Jegede Muson Ensemble Orchestra, performing yearly with the ensemble to captivate audiences with his enchanting violin melodies. In a remarkable collaboration, Olawale joined forces with the Nigerian British Romanian virtuoso, Rebeca Omordia, in a performance that left an indelible mark on the Nigerian music landscape. Together with the Muson Symphony Orchestra they mesmerized audiences as they played the Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto in G minor at the 2019 Musical Society of Nigeria Festival under the baton of Maestro Walter-Michael Vollhardt of Germany

Moreover, Olawale’s dedication to nurturing musical talent extends beyond his own performances. In 2013, he established a self-owned music school with a global vision, aiming to raise a generation of music literates who can appreciate and contribute to the art form from anywhere in the world. His passion for education is further exemplified by his role as a music educator and violin teacher at the Mountain Top University in Ogun state, where he taught in 2016. Through his teaching, he imparts not only technical skills but also a profound understanding of the emotional and cultural dimensions of music.

Speaking to Guardian as he reveals his dreams and aspirations, Olawale says; “My dream is to achieve mastery in my playing, Chamber concerts, collaborating with renowned musicians, recording albums, participating in orchestras concerts, contributing to the advancement of classical, contemporary and African traditional music & also passing this knowledge to the next generation through teaching. I strive to share my music with the world, connect emotionally with audiences, and leave a lasting impact through my performances even as a man of colour”

Olawale’s efforts in Nigeria have become a catalyst for the growth of classical music in the country, inspiring young talents to pursue their dreams and fostering a thriving musical community that resonates far beyond its borders.

Every artist draws inspiration from their predecessors, and this violinist is no exception. Among Olawale Handel’s idols and mentors are legendary violinists who have etched their names in the annals of music history. From the passionate expressiveness of Kora Virtuoso Tunde Jegede and the virtuosic prowess of Joshua Bell to the timeless elegance of Maxim Vengerov and the profound artistry of Shlomo Mintz, these influences have molded the Nigerian violinist’s own artistic voice. Yet, he is not content with merely emulating his idols; instead, Olawale is striving to forge his own unique path, incorporating elements from their Nigerian heritage into his performances.

As this talented violinist continues to make waves on the UK music scene, his journey serves as a testament to the power of music to transcend borders and unite hearts. Through certifications that reflect unwavering dedication, working experiences that narrate a melodic odyssey, and idols that inspire while propelling forward, this Nigerian violinist’s story embodies the essence of artistic pursuit. As we eagerly await Olawale’s next performance, one thing remains certain: his music will continue to enchant, inspire, and bridge cultures in the harmonious realm he has carved for himself in the United Kingdom and the world at large.