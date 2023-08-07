‘My butt is fine’, Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie confirms after Lauren James challenge

Nigeria defender, Michelle Alozie has confirmed that she is doing fine after Lauren James’ stomp that got the England star sent off.

Alozie had been a victim of a reckless challenge from James who stomped on the Houston Dash’s buttocks after bringing her down in a 1v1 battle.

James who was initially shown a yellow card was then given the marching orders after a VAR check.

Speaking to reporters, Alozie confirmed that she was doing fine, although a bit surprised by James’ reaction to the tackle.

“It was good for us. James is a really good player. And nullifying her was really big for us. We didn’t want her to move freely and get those shots off that she usually does. It was good for us to have her taken out of the game,” she said as quoted by Goal.

“I was a little bit surprised by her reaction to the tackle. I don’t think it was really needed. I’m fine, my butt is fine from her stepping on it! I was kind of confused initially. I didn’t understand what was going on at first. There’s no hard feelings, it’s just a game.”

The Falcons lost the keenly contested tie 4-2 on penalties to crash out of the tournament.