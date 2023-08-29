My biggest dream is to coach Premier League club – Fabregas

By Biodun Busari

Former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea midfield maestro, Cesc Fabregas, has disclosed that his biggest coaching aspiration is to manage an English Premier League club.

Fabregas who won major trophies during his footballing career in Spain and England, made this known during a recent exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

The Spanish legend, who is embarking on a coaching career in Italy at Como, a second-tier Italian side, said he re-ignited his passion for football the moment he spoke with his team.

He announced his retirement from playing in July, and joined Como for coaching assignment, saying, “It all comes natural to me. When I speak to the boys, it comes from the inside.

“You want to do well, you want to give your all, you want to win, and you want to do it with passion.”

He stated, “The biggest thing that I’m so happy about is that in the last couple of seasons because of injuries I was losing the fire inside me, maybe because I was worried about how I was feeling.

“Since I’ve started coaching, from day one, the fire is back. Something has been brought back inside me from my early days that I had lost. Something I haven’t felt for some time.”

Fabregas added, “The Premier League is the objective; it is the biggest dream a coach can have. But let’s keep improving. Have I got it in me? Time will tell.

“I believe so much in my methodology and every day you learn so much. Expectations are there but it is what you do and how you manage those expectations.”