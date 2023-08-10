My advocacy has yielded results – Siju Iluyomade  

…As more women make federal cabinet

Convener of the Women Advocacy and Empowerment Organization, Dr Siju Iluyomade has expressed delight with recent recognition given to women in governance both at the Federal and State levels, even as the organisation gears up to push for more at the forthcoming 15th edition of Arise Women slated for October.

While expressing joy with the development, Dr Iluyomade expressed delight that advocacy for more women to take up their rightful place in governance at the highest level is gradually yielding results.

“We are not be there yet but the little improvement witnessed in the number of women in the Federal Executive Cabinet wouldn’t have been achieved if we had kept quiet”, she said

It is now on record that the Ministerial nominee list sent to the Senate for screening by the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has a total of nine women on the list. A swift departure from the past with fewer than five Women given Ministerial appointments”.

As revealed to Vanguard, this year’s edition of Arise Women Conference activities will begin in October with Arise Walk for Life, which will take place in clusters across the country.

It will be followed by Arise Golf Tournament while Arise Football Academy match will hold at Onikan Stadium on October 21.

The grand finale of the activities will climax as usual with the conference proper in October, in Lagos.

Iluyomade has over the years been creating different platforms including Handmaidens [Women in Leadership] WILS, Arise Women and other forums for women to stand up and take up leadership roles.