Mutfwang’s appointees go on weeklong retreat for effective service delivery

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has tasked his appointees on the need to work as a team and deliver impactful services to citizens as there would be no room for failure in his administration which is determined to make the people proud of their heritage.

The Governor spoke on Monday while declaring open a retreat and onboarding of New Executive Council Members, Political Appointees, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executives of Parastatals, and the Governor’s Direct Reporting Unit Staff, held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Jos.

He stated that the State has been in distress and the time has come for them to rise and rebuild the State for the prosperity of the people and added that the retreat was the first in the series of workshops that would be conducted for top government functionaries in the State to reposition them to key into the vision of the “Time Is Now” mantra of his administration to build a united and a prosperous Plateau.

Governor Mutfwang appreciated the citizens of the State for the show of love and the great confidence reposed in the administration and urged the appointees to put on their thinking caps to meet the expectations of the people.

His words, “I need not remind you that we are coming at a critical time in the history of Plateau State when the expectations of the people on government are very high. Nothing justifies this matter more than the spontaneous outbreak of joy that greeted our emergence after the elections were announced, followed by the inauguration held on May 29 which was unprecedented in the history of Plateau state.

“I am praying that the confidence of the people of Plateau State that has been reposed on us will not be in vain. For us not to disappoint the people of Plateau State, we need to come together and understand ourselves and work as one unit. We must work together, plan together and execute the programmes and policies of government together. We have not been called to a competition, but collaboration and if this collaboration would be a reality, we must bond together, we must marry our hearts together, we must pursue the same objective.”

The weeklong retreat has a series of activities lined up to build and strengthen the capacity of the appointees so they can add value to governance in the State.