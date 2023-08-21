Mutfwang promises fairness in sharing of palliative

Gov. Mutfwang

Solicits Plateau elders’ support in governance

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that the State has so far received N2bn out of the N5bn palliative promised by the federal government and explained that the total package is a combination of both a grant and a loan that must be repaid by the State.

Mutfwang added that the State also received 3,000 bags of rice and assured citizens that he would make good use of available resources to mitigate the suffering of the people.

The governor who disclosed these on Monday at an inaugural meeting with elders of the State at the Government House in Jos, intimated them of his efforts at governance and also solicited their support and counsel as he steers the ship of governance in the State.

Governor Mutfwang reminded the elders irrespective of their affiliations of the need for unity and urged them to use their remaining days to strengthen the cord of unity so that the insecurity in the State can be overcome for development to take place.

He said, “… Several of you have paid your dues, and contributed immensely to the evolution of this State. We call upon you to give us useful pieces of advice on how to run the State. We didn’t come with the illusion that we know it all, we are confident that we can fall back on you to give us useful input on how to steer the ship of the State to deliver on the expectations of the citizens.

“Plateau was in dire need of resuscitation, the civil service, the engine room of government was practically on its knees. Government documents were being typed and photocopied in the business centre because there was no paper in the offices. It was a grim situation that confronted us when we came in… We had to put out a true narrative of the Plateau situation so that the security agencies can be up and doing to curtail the situation. What has confronted us is terrorism that came from outside.

“I had robust interactions with Mr. President and the Security Chiefs. I want to thank Mr. President and the Security Chiefs for immediately swinging into action. I appreciate the GOC 3 Div for commanding the troops from the front, it is not yet over but we give glory to God that there is relative peace. As a part of our efforts to ensure the security situation is turned around and peace is sustained, we have taken steps to revitalize Operation Rainbow and make it fully operational. We are working in concert with security agencies to train the operatives to work in communities.

“It is a need for the pursuit of peace that we call this meeting and this meeting will be periodic and consistent. We will also revive the inter-religious council and call the Plateau Youth Council for a meeting, we must come together. I appeal to our elders to use your remaining days to foster unity in communities. I appeal to every one of you to promote unity in the State. If we must develop, we must unite as a people. I appeal to you to please do your best to encourage unity…

“We will stabilize the payment of salaries and pensions in the State… We must do all we can to turn around the situation.

We are determined to face the task of governance, we will not disappoint you.

We have talked with the railway corporations to resuscitate the railway service in the State to ameliorate the plight of citizens… The issue of the palliative federal government is allocating N5bn in principle to every State for palliative to the poorest of the poor. We have received N2 billion so far. 52% is the grant component and 48% is a loan component that we must repay.”

We were allocated 3,000 bags of rice for the State. We are mandated to use N1bn to buy rice locally, I pledge that not a single kobo of the N5bn will be misused. We have set up a committee that will bring out the possible palliative, improving bursary of students, subsidize fertilizer for farmers…”

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Samuel Jatau in a welcome remark, welcome the elders and said it was wise to listen to the elders and get wise counsels that can ass value to the State.

Among the elders in attendance were former governors Samuel Atukum, Jonah Jang, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, Professor Nenfort Gomwalk, First Class Chiefs, and religious leaders among others and the meeting later went into a closed-door session.