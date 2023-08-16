Mutfwang bans illegal tax collection, to revive scholarships to indigent students

Gov. Mutfwang

To reintroduce intrastate rail transportation

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has banned the unlawful collection of taxes by unauthorized persons in the 17 Local Government Areas of the State with immediate effect.

The Governor pronounced the ban on Wednesday at the ongoing retreat for newly inaugurated members of the State Executive Council, Political Appointees, Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executives of Parastatals, and the Governor’s Direct Reporting Unit Staff holding at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

He also committed to providing financial support to underprivileged students through the State scholarship scheme to alleviate the plights of the students.

Governor Mutfwang in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere stressed the need for “an end to revenue diversions and unlawful tax collections throughout the State” as it is a critical responsibility of the government to collect taxes.

He expressed determination to wield the necessary political influence to reform the revenue structure of the State and solicited cooperation from those involved in revenue collection as he explained that “roadblocks for revenue collection within Plateau State are unacceptable under the present dispensation.”

The Governor promised to rev the Scholarship Board despite financial constraints as he praised the Ministry of Transportation for “facilitating air travel connections between Abuja and Jos, as well as Lagos and Jos.”

Meanwhile, he also briefed the retreat participants on the ongoing efforts to reactivate the railway line connecting Jos North to Bukuru in Jos South, saying “It is aimed at providing significant benefits for citizens and stimulating economic growth.”