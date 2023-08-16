MUSON scholarship added value to my craft, says scholar

Macpherson Aghah, a sound engineer, producer, composer and an alumni of the MTN-MUSON scholarship program has stated that the MUSON scholarship was a leverage to boost his career.

Mcpherson who graduated from the program in 2020, has described his experience during the program as a learning opportunity. He added that he gained an in-depth knowledge of music, which he currently applies in films, television production and music production.

The MTN-MUSON scholarship is a fully funded two-year diploma program that covers tuition, books, and transportation. The diploma course has a curriculum that covers both theory and practical training and offers advanced training in music majors.

Speaking on the value of the scholarship program, Macpherson added that asides from gaining knowledge in music, the program added value to his craft, by giving him unique insights to solve problems and take up new challenges.

He said, “I learnt the importance of time management and continuous practice. Today, I use the skills I learnt to break down my work process to achieve more efficient and effective outcomes. I have learnt to use my time wisely and improve my craft daily. For me, there is no stagnancy or middle point”

The MTN Foundation has recently announced 2023 call for applications for the scholarship program, for young music enthusiasts in Nigeria. The scholarship is a fully funded two-year program that covers tuition, books and transportation at the prestigious MUSON School of Music.

To be eligible for the scholarship, interested candidates must possess a Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) or General Certificate of Education (GCE) with credits in at least five (5) subjects including the English Language. Additionally, candidates must possess a Higher Pass Certificate in music (practical and theory) from one of the three approved bodies for music examinations: Trinity, ABRSM, or MUSON to apply to the program and applications end on August 18, 2023.