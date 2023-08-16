Muslims storm Lagos assembly over Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

MULISLIMS across Lagos State, yesterday, took to the streets of Lagos to kick against alleged marginalization in the selection processes of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu on July 28, transmitted 39 names of Commissioner and Special Adviser nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and approval.

But the Muslims, under various groups, demanded a review of the list, saying that the demonstration was against the perceived lopsidedness of the governor’s nominations for commissioners in Lagos.

The demonstration started at about 8.30am when the Muslims stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly complex, Alausa, Ikeja, to express their grievances against the move by the governor.

The President, Muslim Community of Lagos, Professor Tajudeen Gbadamosi, who led other islamic groups including the Convener, Joint Muslim Forum, JMF, Sheikh AbdurRahman Ahmad and Director of MURIC, Prof Lakin Akintola among others, rejected the list.

Gbadamosi, who read a petition letter on behalf of the Muslim Community, alleged discrimination against Muslims in the nomination of comissioners.

The petition reads: “We are here to express our grievance and dissatisfaction over the blatant disregard for justice, equity and fairness in the proposed Lagos State Executive cabinet as contained in the list of commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Sanwo-Olu to this honourable House for your screening and confirmation.

“As you are aware, the list is a classic case of discrimination and religious bigotry, as it has 31 nominees who are of the Christian faith and only eight nominees who are Muslims.

“This is not a new development, especially since Governor Sanwo-Olu assumed leadership of this State, as a matter of fact, it has been elevated to a level of official state policy to deny Muslims their deserved positions under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

“With due respect Governor Sanwo-Olu’s list clearly violates these provisions of the Constitution and we accordingly call upon this honourable House not to endorse any action that violates our national grandnorm, especially one which equally violates good conscience and natural justice.

“The argument that Muslims have more elected officials in Lagos State is preposterous. This is even more so at a time when all the six governors of the southwest are Christians and we the Muslims do not complain about this, because we recognise that they contested for offices and won.

“Why must Muslims in Lagos State always beg and fight for their constitutional rights especially since Mr Sanwo-Olu became Governor?

“We the Muslims in Lagos State wish to categorically state that the entire leadership of the Muslim Community of Lagos State representing various Muslim organisations, unequivocally and unanimously reject the list of commissioner-designates of Governor Sanwo-Olu and we demand a reversal and review to reflect 60 per cent in favour of Muslims in a fresh list.”