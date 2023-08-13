Musk not serious about cage fight, time to move on — Zuckerberg

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has said he is moving on from a cage fight with Elon Musk after finding out the Tesla founder “isn’t serious” with the clash.

Recall the rival billionaires reportedly agreed to a face-off in June, when Musk tweeted he was “up for a cage fight”. Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, took a screenshot of Musk’s tweet, replying “send me location”.

Zuckerberg, however, on Sunday via Threads said, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. [Ultimate Fighting Championship boss] Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity

Zuckerberg who has been seen training with Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya is trained in mixed martial arts, and completed his first jiujitsu tournament earlier this year

Musk said last week that he was training for the fight by lifting weights. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work,” he wrote.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” Zuckerberg said.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk, owner of social media platform X, formerly named Twitter, appeared to suggest the fight would be held in an “epic location” in Italy.