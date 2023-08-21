Music star, Mr Eazi takes company to Côte D’ivoire

From left to right: Check DIARRA, DMEC (LONACI); Gérard COULIBALY, Head of IT Department (LONACI); Mrs ELIAME Nila Aby, Head of Marketing and Customer Care Department (LONACI;, ICHOLA Ismaël – Head of Operations (Choplife Gaming); Dramane COULIBALY, General Manager (LONACI); Oluwatosun ‘Mr Eazi’ AJIBADE, MD/CEO (Choplife Gaming); Ghislaine ALLAMAN, Data Protection Officer (LONACI); Yao KOUAME, Head of Legal and Compliance Department (LONACI)

Choplife Gaming has expanded to Côte D’ivoire with new license acquisition.

This was made known in a statement sent to Vanguard on Monday. Choplife Gaming is one of the largest gaming franchise operators in Africa, founded by music superstar and international businessman Mr Eazi.

The company has obtained a new license to operate in the country, adding Côte D’Ivoire as its sixth market. Choplife Gaming has already been operating gaming franchises in Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Benin.



Choplife Gaming has a proven track record of success in operating gaming franchises across Africa. The addition of Côte D’Ivoire will bring the company’s high level operations to the Ivorian market, through excellent product partnerships, high level compliance, Responsible gaming and sustainable community investments.

Speaking on the business expansion Choplife Gaming Head of Business Development; Mr Ichola, said: “This expansion is simply the latest step in our ongoing growth strategy. The key to a successful expansion is developing a local team that understands the local market dynamics. We’re resolved to expand our operations across Africa and offer new and exciting online gaming experiences to our customers.”