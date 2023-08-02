Music has power of unity — Odabi, talent mgt, PR guru

Hope Odabi, public relations guru and talent manager with over seven years of experience, has declared that music has the power to unite people besides bringing joy to their lives.

Odabi, an expert in developing and implementing strategic communication campaigns, is skilled in building personal and business brands as well as managing brand reputation, and driving brand awareness, says a statement by her firm, DGM.

Hope Odabi is proficient in leveraging social media platforms and PR tools to maximize brand exposure and engagement. She is committed to delivering exceptional results through innovative strategies and meticulous attention to detail, it added.

Dabi, as she is fondly called, is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun state, where she studied English Language.

“She has always been eager to create a positive change in her immediate environment and has done this over the years by supporting, managing, and promoting upcoming brands and talents through her media company, DGM.

“She has also worked as a freelance PR consultant for several clients in the entertainment, technology, and financial services industries.

“Hope Odabi is also a passionate advocate for the music industry in Nigeria. She believes that music has the power to unite people and bring joy to their lives. She is committed to using her skills and experience to help the music industry grow and prosper.

“She has been able to help promote and support young individuals through different social movements such as the Female Influencers Series which was borne out of her interest in creating a healthy and positive environment for female creatives/influencers across Africa.

“She has spoken on major blogs, radio, and television interviews such as Rubbin Minds, The Future Awards Africa, Silverbird TV, and many more about creating these positive environmental changes.”