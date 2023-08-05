Muibi Kehinde makes inroads into business sector

Life has proven that people who share same values are likely to have a lot of things in common. And as they say, “apple doesn’t fall far from the tree”, Dr. Muibi Kehinde Hammed, populatly known as Dr MKH, Chairman of MKH Group, belongs to the class of the ‘big dreamers’, and his impact as a business tycoon, is evident in Nigeria’s private sector.

Muibi Kehinde Hammed was born and bred in Nigeria where he cut his teeth in various relevant and critical sectors of the nation’s economy, amassing relevant experiences that have now come handy as the supremo of a business conglomerate. The business tycoon holds tangible knowledge in construction, marketing, real estate, sales, accounting, and people management.

Apart from his uncommon expertise in six careers, Muibi Kehinde Hammed equally possesses a rich academic background and resume that would make an educator grim in envy. He holds an honorary Doctor of Science degree in Estate Management and Property Development from the European-American University, an MSc in Project Management from Institut Superieur de Communication et de Gestion University, and a B.A from Institut Regional du Genie Industriel des Biotechnologies T Science Appliques.

Muibi Kehinde Hammed has various certifications, including a Finance Entrepreneurial Class certificate from the London Business School, a Certificate of Life Membership from EDC, Lagos Business School, and a Certificate in Entrepreneurial Management Program from EDC, Lagos Business School.

Since April 2021, Dr MKH has assumed the office of chairman of MKH Group, which comprises MKH properties Ltd, MKH supermarket and MKH construction Engineering Ltd. He sits as CEO of MKH properties Limited–a dynamic real estate development firm dedicated to severely reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit problem. With his wealth of experience across several fields of endeavour, wealth of knowledge, quality leadership skills and established relationships, MKH Group has enjoyed significant growth and success. The business empire is goal-driven, with focus on viable opportunities in the real estate, oil and gas, construction, FMCG, and agriculture sectors, ensuring optimal returns for their customers and partners.

Before his business adventure, Muibi Kehinde Hammed began his professional career at Skye Bank, now Polaris Bank, in April 2012, as an operations staff until January 2016. During this time, he gained experience in various banking activities. From December 2016 to March 2018, the businessman grew from the position of head of operations to the position of Executive Director at Christal Homes, a renowned real estate company located in Lagos. His extraordinary leadership abilities and capability to effectively communicate corporate goals were critical to the organization’s overall success. He was instrumental in developing board policies and strategies to propel the organization’s growth and development.

Beyond his enviable mastery in business, Muibi Kehinde Hammed

has raised over 1000 real estate investors in Nigeria and diaspora. He mentored over 500 people in various industries, assisting them to realize their goals and bring out their economic values. He has educated over 2,500 realtors to become certified real estate professionals.

Following his unrivalled impacts, the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership in Kentucky, USA, consented to him as a Fellow in August 2021. His exceptional contributions have also been recognized through prestigious awards such as the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, the National Leadership Award from the National Association of Polytechnic Students, and the Icon of Humanity award from the Council of Nigeria Youth Collation. Additionally, Muibi Kehinde Hammed

was nominated for CEO of the Year in the Male category at the Maya Awards Africa and the City People Real Estate Awards. The National Association of Nigerian Students also recognized Dr MKH, as he was presented with the esteemed Humanitarian Person of the Year award in 2021.