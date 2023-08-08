Mudryk picks 10, Lukaku missing as Chelsea unveil 2023-24 team’s jersey numbers 

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea have unveiled the jersey numbers as Mykhailo Mudryk has vacated the number 15 shirt for Nicolas Jackson, having been given number 10, amid shake-up in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

Along with a host of new signings, many existing first-team players have their numbers changed as Argentine midfielder, Enzo Fernandez has moved up to 8, the jersey he wore while winning the 2022 World Cup.

The change saw Raheem Sterling switch to 7 from 17 that he wore last season, according to Chelsea website.

Romelu Lukaku has not been given a number amid talk of a Juventus swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic, while £52 million French striker Christopher Nkunku has taken the 18 that he wore for RB Leipzig.

Chelsea’s most-recent addition, Axel Disasi, has slotted in at 2 with Robert Sanchez at 31 and Lesley Ugochukwu the 16.

Pochettino is expected to hand Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos prominent roles in the new campaign and they have been awarded the numbers 27 and 20 shirts, respectively.

The spate of squad number movers includes Marc Cucurella, now 3; Benoit Badiashile, 5; Noni Madueke, 11; Carney Chukwuemeka, 17; and Armando Broja, 19.

Levi Colwill stepped into the first-team squad at number 26, as shirt numbers 4, 9 and 12 all remain vacant amid Chelsea’s hunt for a new striker.

Brazilian defender, Thiago Silva will wear his number 6 and his England counterpart, Reece James also maintained his 24.

Below are shirt numbers:

1 – Kepa Arrizabalaga

2 – Axel Disasi

3 – Marc Cucurella

5 – Benoit Badiashile

6 – Thiago Silva

7 – Raheem Sterling

8 – Enzo Fernandez

10 – Mykhailo Mudryk

11 – Noni Madueke

13 – Marcus Bettinelli

14 – Trevoh Chalobah

15 – Nicolas Jackson

16 – Lesley Ugochukwu

17 – Carney Chukwuemeka

18 – Christopher Nkunku

19 – Armando Broja

20 – Andrey Santos

21 – Ben Chilwell

23 – Conor Gallagher

24 – Reece James

26 – Levi Colwill

27 – Malo Gusto

29 – Ian Maatsen

31 – Robert Sanchez

33 – Wesley Fofana

37 – Mason Burstow

47 – Lucas Bergstrom

50 – Eddie Beach