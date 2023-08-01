Most criminal activities in Nigeria perpetrated by illegal immigrants — Shamsuddin

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has attributed most criminal activities being perpetrated in the country to illegal immigrants who forced their way into the country.

Kwara State Comptroller of NIS, Compt Aminu Shamsuddin said this on Tuesday during an interactive session with journalists in his office, on the sideline of the 60th anniversary of the Service.

According to him,”From our statistics,I can tell you that most of the criminalities that are being perpetrated in Nigeria are masterminded and carried out by illegal immigrants who forced their way into the country.

“It’s a challenge we are hoping to overcome someday because of the porosity of our borders with some of our neighbouring countries. “

The Comptroller told journalists that the country was surrounded by francophone countries, whose nationals desperately love to stay in Nigeria despite the obvious challenge of language barrier.

He said that the immigrants are desperate to enter Nigeria due to socioeconomic hardship in their countries, adding that NIS had to take extra measures to scrutinize and check every immigrant before entry.

“These people think Nigeria is a Paradise and truly, we are the mother of Africa.

“They always struggle to be part of us and are ready to spend huge sum of money to obtain Nigeria passport.

“They also get married to Nigerians in their bid to be Nigerians, which is why we painstakingly check every immigrant.

“We have undergone training and can easily ascertain if someone is a Nigerian or not,” he said.

Shamsuddin explained that processes of scrutiny sometimes make the issuance of international passports take some time, thereby enjoining Nigerians to show understanding and patience.

He said that NIS is closer to the people than other paramilitary agencies, due to the nature of services they provide to the populace.

The Immigration boss named some of their services, which include the provision of passports, visas to non-Nigerians both at home and abroad, among other functions.

The immigration office was a beehive of activities as selected officers matched in fitted uniforms while the comptroller inspected the arms of guards. .

The anniversary cake was also cut amidst fanfare even as officers and staff danced to the invited DJ sonorous trending tracks music.

Speaking earlier on the occasion, the Comptroller said that the Ag. Comptroller General of NIS, Mrs Caroline Wuraola Adepoju has directed all the States of the federation to celebrate the remarkable event.

The comptroller presented awards to best officers in the state; as Alabi Israel won the 2023 Best Parade Officer, while Abdulrafiu Lukman got the Best Parade Commander of the Year.

The Best Performing Officer goes to Isah Muhammed, while Rasak Aliyu won the most Resourceful Officer of the Year and finally, the best Provost of the year goes to AbdulBashir AbdulWahab.