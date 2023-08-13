MOSOP alleges corruption in HYPREP, demands overhauling of project

Ogoni land, polluted with oil spills

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, has alleged that the operations of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, were full of lies and deceit, insisting that the cleanup project has failed.

MOSOP said the recent performance report of HYPREP on the ongoing Ogoni cleanup was full of lies, adding that the integrity of the remediation project has been hurt by massive corruption and lack of transparency.

According to a statement by Alex Akori, the Secretary-General, MOSOP,

the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, disclosed this, weekend, while reacting to claims by HYPREP that it has achieved its mandate in Ogoni by 75%.

Nsuke claimed that Ogoni people understand that the UNEP report itself was skewed to protect Shell and cover its damaging records in Ogoni to shield the company from responsibility.

He said MOSOP expected HYPREP to protect the Ogoni people by addressing the issues of compensation for livelihood losses and the exclusion of about 75% of contaminated sites which were not captured in the UNEP report.

Nsuke said the Ogoni people are disappointed in HYPREP and accused the project of further worsening the health conditions of the Ogoni people through its present moves to launch community borehole water projects from toxic, poisoned and contaminated wells.

“HYPREP alone sees and grades itself on the cleanup. We, the people, have not seen the water nor have we seen the cleanup.

“In 2014, HYPREP and UNEP called for a total ban on both surface and underground waters in Ogoni after declaring them unsafe for drinking. Now, HYPREP has not even cleaned the surface pollution not to talk about the underground pollution but they are seeking to drill boreholes from the same contaminated sources after receiving at least $800 million cleanup funds” Nsuke said.

Nsuke claimed that the project execution at the moment is ridiculous, urging HYPREP to make public its implementation plan for water provision if they are sincere in their activities.

“I challenge HYPREP today to produce its plans for the integrated water project if the agency is committed to provide clean water for the people. Let them show us their plan for the water project. What HYPREP is doing in Ogoni is ridiculous and extremely shameful.

He, however, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to overhaul the management and operations of HYPREP by ensuring the completion of the financial audit ordered by former President Muhammadu Buhari.