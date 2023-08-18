MOSIEND warns N-Delta ministers against fight over NDDC

By Samuel Oyadongha

Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta, MOSIEND, has hailed ministers from the region, who made the ministerial list and were assigned portfolios into the Federal Executive Council, calling on them not to engage in any feud over the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, like their predecessors.

MOSIEND, in a statement by its National President, Kennedy West, also thanked President Bola Tinubu for giving opportunity to trustworthy personalities from Niger Delta to serve in his government, saying the move was in order.

West urged the newly designated ministers to close ranks and work towards promoting regional development and economic growth.

He described the appointment as putting square pegs in square holes because they are seasoned technocrats and consummate politicians, who have made their marks in previous national assignments and undertakings and expressed optimism that President Tinubu would get equal value for their appointments, as the ministers mean business.

He said: “We advice the ministers from the region to close ranks as they promote regional peace, cohesion and development. They should avoid the pitfalls made by the past ministers from the region, who did not work in synergy, but allowed superior personalities who had the President’s ears to tear them apart.”