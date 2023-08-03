Morocco vs Colombia: African teams record historic Women’s World Cup last 16 qualification

Morocco players celebrate victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup Group H football match between Morocco and Colombia at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on August 3, 2023. (Photo by Colin MURTY / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Debutants. Morocco have reached the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after securing a nervy 1-0 win over Colombia, who progressed as Group H winners after finishing ahead on goal difference with two wins.

The win means it would be the first time three African teams will progress from the group stage as Morocco joined Nigeria and South Africa to secure a historic second-round berth.

The African side had to wait for a few minutes after the match to confirm their qualification as Germany’s failure to defeat South Korea means Morocco would qualify as runners-up.

Anissa Lahmari scored the only goal via a rebound after captain Ghizlane Chebbak’s penalty was saved in the 45th minute.

Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in the opening match but wins against South Korea and Colombia sealed a historic second-round qualification for the Africans on their first-ever appearance at the world cup.

The stellar run for the African teams continues as three of the four representatives made it to the second round with the exception of Zambia.

Morocco will play Jamacia in the round of 16 on August 8 while South Africa’s Bayana Bayana will play Group E winners the Netherlands in the last 16 on Sunday and Nigeria will face European Champions, England on Monday.