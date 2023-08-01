Money no longer root of all evil – Timaya

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, has declared that “money is no longer the root of all evil.”

According to Timaya, attention has replaced money as the root of all evil.

The Dem Mama crooner said this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

He wrote, “Money is no longer the root of all evil. Attention is.”

Money is no longer the root of all evil. Attention is. pic.twitter.com/AIkNbYRBwS — Timaya (@timayatimaya) August 1, 2023

The post sparked interesting reactions with many asserting that money has never been “the root of all evil” but the love of it.