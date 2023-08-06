Monaky’s debut album, ‘Patient Zero’ immerses listeners in Afrobeat nostalgia, originality

Harrison Ekunwe Popularly know as Monaky is a Lagos based Afrobeats artist who hails from Benin,Edo state.

Monaky’s music delivers a vocal texture that brings a rush of nostalgia of Afrobeat diety Fela Ankulapo Kuti and a swaggering range that draws comparison to the superlative talent of Burna Boy.

Since making his professional debut in 2021 with ‘The Goat’, Monaky’s music has captured the attention of listeners who are dazzled not only by the soothing richness of his baritone but also by his captivating storytelling.

The sensational talent is now back a year later with the result of his time away from the scene. His debut album he calls ‘Patient Zero’ and with which he intends to bring a strain of Afrobeats.

Since the release of his debut single ‘The Goat’ Monaky has been a force to reckon with. Singles like ‘The Suitor’ and ‘Green Speech’ pushed his unique artistry further to a larger audience winning the hearts of music lover and critics alike.

His highly anticipated debut project is finally here, subtly titled ‘Patient Zero’ is a reflection of his originality from tracks like ‘House Party’, ‘Siren’ to tracks like ‘Kwankwanso’ and ‘After Party’ you could tell he is a breath of fresh air.

Monaky prides himself on his storytelling ability with which he aims to document the struggles of the average Nigerian in his debut album.

Patient Zero’ was released on June 30, 2023, and it’s available on all streaming platforms. Listeners can enjoy Monaky’s documentation of the pain, struggles, hope, cheerfulness, and resilience of the average Nigerian.