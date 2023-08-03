Moments of emotion as US ex-Gen Ward, internet wizard McHenry, trace Igbo root

By Steve Oko

It was a moment of emotion as former United States of America General William. E (Kip) Ward; and internet wizard, Dr Emmitt McHenry, finally got inducted into the Igbo nation after tracing their ancestry to the race through DNA test.

General Ward was the first Commander of the US Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany in 2007; while Dr Emmitt is a renowned African American computer guru and the Chairman/CEO of Defense Manufacturing.

McHenry developed ‘.com code’ for internet e-mails.

The induction ceremony for both distinguished figures which took place at the Smithsonian Institute of African Museum in Washington DC, USA, was presided over by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, who disclosed the development as exciting historic.

He recalled that about 400 years ago, thousands of Blacks were shipped out of the African continent through slavery to the Western countries.

According to Ohanaeze, descendants of some of the Africans that slavery to to different parts of the world are today highly accomplished in their various vocations.

The statement read in part:”Over the years, the black population in the United States of America and the Caribbean have grown into millions. Interestingly, some of the African-Americans passed the information of their ethnic origin to their children before they passed on; and the strong message has transcended generations to the present day.

“For Dr. McHenry and his siblings, their father passed the message from the great-great-great-great grand-fathers, that they are Igbo. The Internet wizard has validated the epistle from the fore-fathers with a DNA test and his Igboness became most manifest and wholesome.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu highlighted with joy that the Igbo ingenuity, audacity, resilience and the unique capacity to turn adversities into diverse opportunities have remained irrepressible.”

According to the statement, Iwuanyanwu was enthused that the exemplary adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo is making positive impacts in all parts of the globe.

The Ohanaeze helmsman was quoted as Ahaejiagamba expressing immense delight that some of the African American descendants have traced their roots back to their Igbo lineage.

Chief Iwuanyanwu commended the willingness of the inductees to key into the current visionary dynamic of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in its effort to attain a glorious and enviable pedestal through transformative and innovative policies and programmes in Igbo land.

He also extolled the virtues and sterling records of accomplishments in the USA by the inductees and that they have done the Igbo proud.

He later to appointed McHenry, General William Ward and Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze as members of the Presidential Advisory Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”

Ohanaeze noted that hundreds of the Igbo stock in the Diaspora have shown awesome and outstanding brilliance and performance in various areas of human endeavor.

Some of them in the USA alone include distinguished scientists such as Prof. Bart Nnaji, expert in artificial intelligence, robotics, geometric logic and innovations; and Professor Philip Emeagwali, the best in computer programming who developed a computer that can perform measurements of 3.1 billion per second.

Others are Professor Charles Ifeanyi Umeh, the Director of the laboratory for instructional mechatronics and advanced electronic packaging and laser processing applications; Dr. Aloysius Anaebonam, a renowned pharmacist; Emeka Nchekwube, neurological surgeon with four patents in the field of medicine; and Cyprain Emeka Uzoh, patented for the development of electroplated interconnector structures on integrated circuit chips.

Among them also is T D Jakes, the famous American pastor, author, and filmmaker and the bishop of The Potter’s House, a non-denominational American megachurch, with reportedly 30,000 members; among several others.

The statement further read:”Both McHenry and Ward, dressed in the popular Igbo attire (Isiagu), and could not withhold their joy for resolving an age-long conundrum as they received their certificates of Igbo ancestry from the Leader of Igbo nation.”

The key note Speaker at the event, erudite Professor Kingsley Muoghalu, according to the statement, used the occasion to urge the Igbo to look inwards for economic development.

A member of the Smithsonian Board of Trustees Dr. Margaret presented good will message on behalf of the Smithsonian Institute.

The event, which featured masquerades and cultural dances was organized by the Coordinating Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Diaspora Chief Sam Obaji.

According to the statement, several dignitaries such as Professor Chinwe Obaji, former Minister for Education, among others witnessed the memorable event.