Moment Tobi Amusan tackled journalist over ‘charges’ questions

At the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Tobi Amusan, tackled a European journalist in the mixed zone after the women’s 100-meter hurdle heats.

Recall that Amusan, after being provisionally suspended for skipping three drug tests over a 12-month period, was finally cleared before the competition began.

The 26-year-old record holder opened her title defence with a routine 12.49s run to win Heat 5 on Tuesday.

Tobi Amusan was not keen to talk about what led to her charge for whereabouts violations pic.twitter.com/KlDIXngrfU — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) August 22, 2023

After the race, Amusan spoke to the media at the mixed zone, and it was all going smoothly until a European journalist asked about the charges brought against her by the Athletics Integrity Unit, which have since been vacated.

“I’m talking about my fans, and you’re talking about charges. What charges?” She quizzed.

The journalist then repeated his question about how she felt about the charges brought against her. Leaning forward to check the name of the reporter on his badge identification, she said, “Mr. Cathal, I am not going to answer your question. You’ve asked the same question five times now and I am not answering it,”

“You run fast, they want to talk about my shoes, you don’t run fast, they want to talk about what’s going on. F**king [inaudible] journalists,” she added.