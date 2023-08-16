Moises Caicedo to take Zola’s iconic shirt number after completing dream move

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have confirmed record-signing Moises Caicedo will take the club’s No.25 shirt number.

The shirt number is with a historic value at Stamford Bridge, with the last incumbent being the iconic Gianfranco Zola.

Caicedo on Monday joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion on a eight-year deal, with a club option of a further year.

Despite a vast array of big money signings in the years since the Italian legend, Zola left west London in 2003, no one has taken the shirt, though it is the number Caicedo wore at Brighton.

The shirt number was famously last worn by Zola, with the Chelsea legend giving his blessing for Moises to take on the ’25’ for the season ahead.

It was gathered that the 21-year-old had contacted Zola to seek permission for the shirt, to which the former Chelsea star responded: “Thank you for the message, Moises. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me.

‘Good luck, Gianfranco.’

'I'm so proud to wear this number. I know how much it means.' 💙 pic.twitter.com/tzWS9xPhpA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 16, 2023

The number means a lot to Caicedo, with the midfielder wearing 25 for Brighton, and he explained how he spoke to Zola before taking the shirt.

‘I’m so proud to wear this number,’ said Moises. ‘I spoke with Gianfranco Zola and he gave me his blessing.

‘I know how much this number means. I chose it because it is a very special number to me and my family.

‘I want to create a lot of memories for Chelsea with this number on my back!’

Caicedo will now be the first to wear it since Zola after completing a £115m move to Chelsea earlier this week.

The Ecuadorian international is in line to make his debut away at West Ham on Sunday after completing his dream move to Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo is Chelsea’s latest summer signing, following the captures of Robert Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku, and Nicolas Jackson.