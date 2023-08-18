Modelling not well managed in Nigeria — Actress, Crystabel Goddy

Nollywood actress, Crystabel Goddy, who doubles as a model has revealed that the Nigerian modelling industry is not properly managed. The entertainer who bagged a BSc in Applied Geophysics at the University of Port Harcourt noted that she has been into pageantry for over a decade.

She said, “I am a model and actress. With about 6 years of experience in acting and over 11 years as a model. With some beauty crowns to my head and movie credits in my name. I have some works on Amazon Prime and Netflix as international streaming sites amongst local channels.”

Further speaking on the modelling and filming in Nigeria, Goddy said, “I haven’t dumped modelling. Once a model, you’re always one. Modelling doesn’t only mean strutting the runways or being in a pageantry, it is a broad industry, howbeit, not well managed in Nigeria. There are several other aspects of modelling, commercials, TV ads, prints that is; billboards and magazines etc I’ve done all.

“I’ve rocked runway shows, PH fashion shows etc. I’ve worn crowns from my pageantry days. I’ve been on billboards and TV commercials. Worked with brands like 9mobile, Airtel, Glo, Chivita etc still model and I’m available for jobs in ads and commercials if you have.”

She further stated, “On crossing from modelling to acting, they are similar in the sense that they require visuals and “expressions” in different ways. However, acting requires more and a range of skills, voicing, portraying emotions etc. It was a familiar territory but I needed to learn to bring a character to life through performance than just pose for the camera which I already knew how to do. Acting requires natural abilities, learning and experience and I had the abilities, I had to learn and garner some experiences which developed my confidence further.”