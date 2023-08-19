MNJTF troops neutralise 5 Boko Haram terrorists, injure several others, recover arms

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Sector 1 in Cameroon have successfully intercepted remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists who were scavenging for logistics in Hile Halifa, on the fringes of Lake Chad, Northern Cameroon.

During the encounter, the brave troops neutralized five terrorists, inflicting significant damage to Boko Haram’s capabilities.

A statement on Friday by Lt. Col Abubakar Abdullahi, spokezman of MNJTF said “This successful effort signifies another major setback for the terrorist group, which continues to threaten peace and stability in the region.

“In addition, our forces have successfully recovered substantial weapons and ammunition from the disrupted insurgents, including two AK 47 rifles, one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, and several hundreds of 7.62-millimeter ammunition.

“This successful operation represents a significant blow to the terrorist group’s offensive disposition and further contributes to the overall goal of ensuring peace, safety, and security within the region.

“The MNJTF Sector 1 continues to strengthen its resolve in dismantling Boko Haram and restoring stability in the affected areas.”