MINISTERS: NPAN congratulates Edun, Idris

THE Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, has described as well-deserved, the appointment as ministers of Mr. Olawale Edun and Mohammed Idris, both executive members of the association.

While Edun was the Treasurer of the association, Idris was the General Secretary.

NPAN, in a statement signed by the President, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, yesterday, said: “Their very rich resumes and track records speak for them and we congratulate them on their new assignments, while thanking Mr. President, for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation building at this critical moment of national development.

”Mr. Edun, an economist, was the Chairman of Vintage Press, publishers of Nation Newspapers, while Idris, a public relations guru and media entrepreneur, is the Publisher of Blue Print Newspapers.”