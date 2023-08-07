Ministers: LP Senatorial candidate expresses worry over quality of nominees

…faults Senate screening

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party for Edo Central, in the last general election, Osereme Omofoma Christen, has expressed disappointment over the recycling of old politicians as ministerial nominees.

He also faulted the screening process currently being carried out by the Senate.

According to him, the process which was beamed live on television shows a lack of seriousness in the conduct of the exercise.

He spoke in Abuja, on Monday. He, however, said President Bola Tinubu deserved commendation for submitting the list of nominees and his move to end illegal oil bunkering as well as oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Christen said, “There is however major concern over both situations. First, the ministerial screening from what Nigerians have so far witnessed, does not seem to be a serious business for national development.

“To think that those who are today been screened are the same crop of politicians who’ve been in public space for over three and four decades, beggars the question of, “what fresh ideas and innovations are they bringing onboard.”

“It is instructive to note that a good number of these nominees also have criminal records hanging on their necks, with cases at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other security agencies to clear.

“In the same vein, the declaration by the executive that it was to investigate crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, for which it asked the Nigerian Navy to lead the investigation, is shameful.

“It is on record that several allegations from community members of the affected oil-producing areas in the Niger Delta has stated without mincing words, that security agencies mandated to safeguard the exploration of crude oil in the region, are behind the economic banditry going on in the zone.”

The LP candidate equally said, “Asari Dokubo, a known voice in the region has also told the world of the complicity of the military in the brigandage ensuing in the area, which has left many military commanders sent there, stupendously rich.

“To think that a serious government would therefore ask a culprit organization to play a lead role in its probe, is akin to asking to give itself a pat on the back.

“So, in each case, the screening of ministers, and the investigation of oil theft in the Niger Delta, as in other cases, and in other sectors, the executive must awake to its responsibility and safeguard national interest against the interest of some few individuals.

“While I commend those aspects of our national life such as the Nigeria Senior women’s football team, and the country’s women’s basketball team who have not allowed the misgivings in the political and economic sector, as well as the security sector to dampen their morale and patriotism, politicians and the country’s leaders must awake to the tasks ahead off them.

“Other countrymen and women are doing their parts to build a nation we can all be proud of. As politicians, we must join hands with them to do so.