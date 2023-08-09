Ministerial screening: Why Senate should reconsider decision to drop El-Rufai – Doyin Okupe 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Miftaudeen Raji

A chieftain of the Labour Party, LP, Doyin Okupe, has asked the Senate to reconsider its decision to drop one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu and immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Okupe said rather than drop El-Rufai, the Senate may insist on an undertaking from the former governor before his confirmation that, while in office as minister, he will refrain from making any comments or remarks on religion.

The former Senior Special Adviser on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan stated this in a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He said, “I am not a fan of Mallam El Rufai, who I consider to be a radical of some sort and who have in recent past demonstrated some traits of religious extremism.

“Still, very few people will doubt El Rufai’s competence and immense capacity to perform. If it is true that he is being considered for the power ministry, I don’t think we should cut our noses to spite or faces.

“The power ministry is extremely important in our economy and in our serious efforts to combat poverty.

“If any Nigerian can fix our energy problems, former Governor El Rufai is certainly one of such people,” Okupe said.

Recall that El-Rufai was included in the 28 ministerial nominees earlier submitted by the President to the Senate for screening and onward confirmation.

Those screened alongside El-Rufai last Tuesday were Senator David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Ahmed Dangiwa(Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Okotete (Delta State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Ekperikpe Ekpo (CrossRiver State) and Hannatu Musawa(Katsina State).

But, the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Sunday Karimi, during the ministerial screening moved against El-Rufai.

Karimi, after El-Rufai’s presentations, stood up and told the chamber that he had a petition written against the former governor over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna.

He said, “Your performance in any office you find yourself in the country has been outstanding. In the Bureau of Public Enterprises, your record is there, in FCT as a minister, your record is there, and as two-time governor of Kaduna state, you did well.”

Raising up a brown envelope, Karimi further stated, “But, I have a very strong petition against you that borders on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation.

“And I think that the petition has to be considered in this screening exercise.”

Karimi then proceeded to lay the petition before Jibrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, who was presiding over the screening exercise at the time.

Barau, in response, said, “I don’t know if you followed the normal process, but this is the opportunity for nominees to explain and showcase themselves, later we will come to confirmation and approval.”

Other senators commended El-Rufai, noting that the former governor was competent enough to be a minister.

The Senate thereafter, postponed the screening of the ministerial nominees till Wednesday.