Ministerial screening: Why I’m competent to be minister – Bosun Tijani

…apologises over past tweets

A ministerial nominee, Bosun Tijani, has apologised over some tweets credited to him in the past.

This is as he justified his nomination by President Bola Tinubu, clarifying that “I have no father or mother. I have no political godfather too. I appreciate being nominated on merit and the works that I have done.”

He made the apology while facing the Nigerian Senate for screening on Saturday where questions about his past tweets were asked.

While responding to a question from Senator Abdulfatai Buhari who is representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Bosun explained the circumstances surrounding some of his tweets.

The Information Communication Technology expert narrated how he felt embarrassed with the way officials at the Chinese Embassy treated him for holding a Nigerian passport.

He also explained how he had to intervene on behalf of many Nigerian youths arrested by the police for carrying a laptop.

“I am a patriotic Nigerian. I believe so much in this country and I won’t do anything to undermine the integrity of this country.

“The tweets online don’t represent me at all. As a young man born and bred by Yoruba parents, tender my sincere apology. I am profusely sorry,” he pleaded.

“My commitment to His Excellency, Mr President and to you Distinguished Senators, and indeed all Nigerians, is to give my best with the same passion and conviction that I have demonstrated all my life to achieve the President’s economic and prosperity agenda,” he added.

Senator Ishaku Abbo, who is representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, rose to Tijani’s defense, saying the nominee had the quality to deliver.

Also, Senator Solomon Adeola from Ogun West Senatorial District defended the nominee from his state, saying his “shortcoming” should be forgiven.

Adeola also said Tijani has what it takes to use his skills to develop Nigeria’s IT industry.

Accepting the nominee’s apology, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said, “We are all fathers, and we cannot throw the baby away with the bath water…On behalf of the Senate, I want to accept your apology,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio, subsequently, asked the nominee to take a bow.