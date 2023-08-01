Ministerial screening: Senate grills Wale Edun on economy

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Senate grilled ministerial nominee Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun) issues bothering on the nation’s economy and leakages in government.

Edun was grilled during the resumed screening of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday.

In his response, Edun said, if given the finance portfolio, he will replicate the Lagos experience of improved internally generated revenue at the national level.

He assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu is a democrat, who believes in the rule of law and due process, saying the President will not breach the constitution on Appropriation by spending unapproved funds.

Edun also revealed that the proposed palliatives on fuel subsidy removal will be sent to the most vulnerable Nigerians with the assistance of telecommunication network providers that promised to assist the government with digital biometric validation of the beneficiaries.

He added the Federal Government is prioritising the foreign exchange market and determined to address the inherent challenges responsible for the current situation that is not reflective of the efforts put in so far to stabilise it.

The ministerial nominees screened today (Tuesday) include ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); presidential spokesman, Dele Alake; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi; and 10 others.

Others were Musa Dangiwa, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa.

Recall that the Senate, had on Monday, screened 14 of the 28-man ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.

The ministerial nominees screened on Monday include former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others were Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

At Monday’s plenary, Akpabio told ministerial nominees that taking a bow during their appearance before the Senate does not mean that they have been cleared or confirmed for any ministerial role.

He said, “At the end of the day, we will go into the clearance and the confirmation; we will confirm whether the person is qualified or not but bowing before the hallowed chamber is a tradition all over the world.”