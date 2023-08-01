Ministerial screening: I’ve strong petition against you – Senator Karimi tackles El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Senator Karimi Sunday of Kogi West Senatorial District tackled the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai during the ministerial screening on Tuesday.

The Senate entered day two of the screening of the ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu for subsequent confirmation last Thursday.

El-Rufai was quizzed by the lawmakers of the Upper Chambers on questions relating to power and energy.

On the side, Senator Karimi Sunday of Kogi West Senatorial District raised a petition against the former FCT minister when asked to speak.

His words: “Your performance in any office you found yourself in this country has been outstanding, In BPE, your record is there, In FCT as a minister, your record is there, and as a two-time governor of Kaduna state;

“…you did well but I have a very strong petition against you, and that borders on security, unity, and cohesiveness of Nigerian nation and I think that petition should be considered along in this screening exercise.”

Karimi submitted the petition to the presiding officer of the ministerial screening and deputy senate president, Senator Barau Jibrin.

The Senate President later presided and declined to dwell on the petition. Governor El-Rufai was told to “take a bow and leave.”