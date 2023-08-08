Ministerial screening: Delta women beg Tinubu to intervene in Okotete’s case

Okotete

By Etop Ekanem

A group of women in Delta State, Delta Women Leaders Forum, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency intervene to ensure that the Senate confirms Stella Okotete as a minister.

In a statement by Mrs Lovette Onojoserio, Delta Central senatorial district woman leader; Chief Rita Onome Avberhoba, Delta South senatorial district woman leader and Mrs Ochei Onyeisi, Delta North senatorial district woman leader, in Asaba, Delta State, the women called on President Tinubu to consider the immense inputs and sacrifices of Stella Okotete for the party before, during and after the election.

They urged the president “for the sake of equity and fairness to prevail on the leadership of the Senate to confirm Okotete for the ministerial position.

“Stella Okotete is our pride and benefactor; she has been a pillar in the APC in Delta State carrying all stakeholders along. We cannot afford or allow her to be pulled down by those who have no electoral value in Delta State.

“Okotete is ably and eminently qualified to hold the ministerial position since she has no security or corruption issues whatsoever,” adding that the whole conspiracy is the handiwork of mischief makers, who are afraid of the rising profile of the young female politician in Delta State.